Congress asked to name post office for late Georgia lawmaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s congressional delegation is pushing to name a post office for the late state Sen. Jack Hill.

All 14 Georgia members of the U.S. House signed proposed legislation to place Hill’s name on a post office building in his hometown of Reidsville.

Hill died April 6 at the age of 75. The Republican lawmaker served at the state Capitol as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee that oversees how Georgia spends its tax dollars. He was first elected three decades ago as a Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Pooler, remembered Hill for his "immense dedication and kindness.”

"Naming a post office in Jack’s hometown will honor his remarkable contributions to our great state and will work to preserve his legacy of public service for his fellow Georgians,” Carter said in a statement.