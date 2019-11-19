Congregation B’nai Torah offers Interfaith Class series

Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 9:45-11:15 a.m., Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, will offer an Interfaith Class series called, Finding Belonging in the Jewish Community: A Conversation about Interfaith Engagement.

This series is designed for people in interfaith relationships and for those who care about them. Sessions will include discussion about topics of interest to the participants, including finding meaningful ways to participate in Jewish life, raising Jewish children (and grandchildren), creating family rituals, challenging conversations, family dynamics, and acceptance and respect.

Additional class dates are on the following Sundays, Dec. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 23, March 1, March 22 and April 26. March 1 will feature a guest speaker, Edmund Case, author of Radical Inclusion: Engaging Interfaith Families for a Thriving Jewish Future.

For more information, call 268-6940 or email: office@bnaitorahct.org.

To register visit bnaitorahct.org/event/interfaith_engagement.