Congo volcano's lava flows short of regional capital JUSTIN KABUMBA KATUMWA, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 7:08 a.m.
1 of8 People flee as the night sky is turned red by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, in Goma, Congo, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. Justin Kabumba/AP Show More Show Less
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma, but witnesses said Sunday that the city of 2 million had been mostly spared after the volcano erupted at night and sent thousands fleeing in panic.
Residents said there was little warning before the dark sky turned a fiery red, leading to fears that the eruption could cause the same kind of devastation as the last time in 2002 when hundreds died. There was no official word on how many may have been killed amid the scramble to flee the city late Saturday.
JUSTIN KABUMBA KATUMWA