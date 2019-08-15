Concerns raised about immigration cases moving out of state

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and immigrant rights advocates are questioning plans to stop holding federal detention hearings in Hartford, forcing families and lawyers to travel out-of-state to have their day in court.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, the Democratic senator calls it "unconceivable" Connecticut residents will no longer be able to access the immigration court in their state.

Blumenthal predicts it will create a "significant roadblock" to achieving a "fair and final resolution" to immigration cases.

Attorney Erin O'Neil-Baker, who represents hundreds of immigration clients, learned last month that Hartford Immigration Court will no longer hear any more "detained" cases.

The Department of Justice and Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment or confirm the change.