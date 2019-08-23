Comptroller: Tennis Center owes NYC $311,000 in back rent

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's comptroller says the organizers of the U.S. Open tennis tournament owe the city $311,000 in back rent for use of the tournament site in Queens.

Scott Stringer says in an audit report released Thursday that the United States Tennis Association underreported the revenue of its Billie Jean King National Tennis Center by at least $31 million between 2014 and 2017.

A USTA spokesman says the organization has already paid the city about $147,000 of the amount Stringer says it owes but it disputes that it owes the remainder.

The USTA's rent includes a percentage of gross revenues at the tennis center where the U.S. Open will begin next week. Stringer wants to renegotiate the lease to allow the city greater access to tennis center finances.