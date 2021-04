CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The private Fontbonne University in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton is accused in a federal complaint of not doing enough to provide a safe environment in the case of a student who was sexually assaulted just day after reporting that her dorm room had been burglarized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the women’s lock was changed after she reported that she had awoken two days in a room with her door unlocked. But no report was taken, said her attorney, Laura Dunn.