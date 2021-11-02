Competitive Virginia governor's race to test Biden's appeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first major test of how voters feel about Joe Biden's presidency is unfolding in Virginia, where a governor's race that was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats is instead ending in suspense.
Terry McAuliffe, one of the most prominent figures in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, is in a tight race Tuesday for his old job against Republican rival and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin. The bruising, costly campaign has centered on issues including Youngkin's ties to former President Donald Trump, the future of abortion rights and culture war battles over school curricula.