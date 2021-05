BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge has paused court proceedings against a 95-year-old man charged with shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center so he can undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

According to court records, attorneys filed a motion on April 26 to have Okey Payne's competency evaluated and a judge ordered a mental health stay on the case in the meantime, the Daily Camera reported Tuesday.