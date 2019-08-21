Company that owned crashed dump truck had violations

SEATTLE (AP) — As the investigation continues into a dump truck crash that injured five people in Seattle's Pioneer Square, federal records are revealing more about the trucking company involved.

The dump truck lost control Monday morning, striking a pedestrian and several cars before crashing through the front of a Subway restaurant.

KING-TV reports the truck, registered to Barrett Services of Mill Creek, will now be examined by investigators.

U.S. Department of Transportation records show in the past two years, Barrett Services vehicles have been inspected four times. And three times, inspectors found violations serious enough to pull the vehicles from service.

DOT also lists 12 driver inspections for Barrett Services in the same period, two of which led to drivers being pulled out of service.

Jim Johanson, an attorney speaking on behalf of Barrett Services, said he couldn't comment on the safety record, and was still working to gather more information.

