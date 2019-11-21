Company released risky emissions, regulators say

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A factory in Livingston County has been ordered to stop emitting a chemical linked to cancer.

The county health department says tests revealed high levels of trichloroethylene, or TCE, in the air near Diamond Chrome Plating in Howell. The levels are high enough to be considered a health hazard.

Diamond Chrome has complied with an order to stop the emissions. A public meeting is planned Thursday at 7 p.m. at Parker Middle School.

The health department says elevated levels of TCE can cause birth defects and raise the risk of kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Diamond Chrome uses TCE to remove grease from metal parts. Consultant Jim Colmer tells the Daily Press & Argus that the company is taking steps to correct any issues.