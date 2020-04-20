Community social distancing food drive every Wednesday

With thousands of families and businesses struggling economically during this worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Trumbull EMS and State Reps. Dave Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), are co-hosting a community social distancing food drive every Wednesday evening to help their neighbors during this time of need.

The social distancing food drive will take place every Wednesday evening in the Trumbull Library parking lot, 33 Quality St., from 4-6 p.m.

Donors will not have to leave their cars. Social distancing guidelines will be followed to protect the health of both donors and volunteers.

All items will go to the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Food Needs

Peanut butter and Jelly

Bread

Individual snack items such as: granola bars, cereal bars, pop tarts, fruit cups, apple sauce

Yogurt

Single serve beverages, i.e. juice boxes, Gatorade, water. Please no soda.

Single serve shelf milk

Applesauce/canned fruit

Mac & Cheese

Pancake mix/syrup

Cake/muffin mix

Pasta/Sauce/Tomatoes

Coffee/tea

Potatoes/Rice

Condiments

Shelf stable milk

Tuna/canned fish-meat

Hot/cold cereal

Low sodium canned beans: garbanzo, black, white, kidney, and baked

Low sodium canned soups

Low sugar cereals, canned fruit, maple syrup

No corn, green beans, gravy or stuffing, please.

Personal Grooming Items

Antiperspirant/deodorant

Soap/body wash

Diapers, wipes (size 5, 6)

Shampoo/Conditioner

Feminine Hygiene

Razors/shave cream

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Household Items

Laundry detergent

Anti-bacterial wipes

Dish soap

Cleaning products

Facial tissues/Toilet paper

Napkins/Paper towels