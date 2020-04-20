Community social distancing food drive every Wednesday
With thousands of families and businesses struggling economically during this worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Trumbull EMS and State Reps. Dave Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122), are co-hosting a community social distancing food drive every Wednesday evening to help their neighbors during this time of need.
The social distancing food drive will take place every Wednesday evening in the Trumbull Library parking lot, 33 Quality St., from 4-6 p.m.
Donors will not have to leave their cars. Social distancing guidelines will be followed to protect the health of both donors and volunteers.
All items will go to the Trumbull Food Pantry.
Food Needs
Peanut butter and Jelly
Bread
Individual snack items such as: granola bars, cereal bars, pop tarts, fruit cups, apple sauce
Yogurt
Single serve beverages, i.e. juice boxes, Gatorade, water. Please no soda.
Single serve shelf milk
Applesauce/canned fruit
Mac & Cheese
Pancake mix/syrup
Cake/muffin mix
Pasta/Sauce/Tomatoes
Coffee/tea
Potatoes/Rice
Condiments
Shelf stable milk
Tuna/canned fish-meat
Hot/cold cereal
Low sodium canned beans: garbanzo, black, white, kidney, and baked
Low sodium canned soups
Low sugar cereals, canned fruit, maple syrup
No corn, green beans, gravy or stuffing, please.
Personal Grooming Items
Antiperspirant/deodorant
Soap/body wash
Diapers, wipes (size 5, 6)
Shampoo/Conditioner
Feminine Hygiene
Razors/shave cream
Toothbrushes/toothpaste
Household Items
Laundry detergent
Anti-bacterial wipes
Dish soap
Cleaning products
Facial tissues/Toilet paper
Napkins/Paper towels