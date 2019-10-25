Community meeting on Route 111/25 corridor Tuesday

Two cars attempt to exit the parking lot at the Chip's plaza while a third is attempting to enter. Two cars attempt to exit the parking lot at the Chip's plaza while a third is attempting to enter. Photo: Donald Eng / Trumbull Times Photo: Donald Eng / Trumbull Times Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community meeting on Route 111/25 corridor Tuesday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Town officials are inviting business owners, residents and property owners to a community meeting to discuss the design concepts for the installation of a light at the entrance to the Chip’s plaza and the redirection of the trail crossing to the light. The meeting is Tuesday, October 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Town staff, design consultants, and representatives from MetroCOG will be presenting and answering questions. Several additional enhancements will be included in the project. All of the proposed enhancements are part of the Route 111/25 study recommendations proposed by MetroCOG, the regional planning agency.

In November of 2018, town staff submitted a grant request to MetroCOG and the Connecticut Department of Transportation for funding to implement the improvements. The funding request has been approved and the project is in the design phase. An initial community meeting was held in June 2019 to discuss concepts for the project.

The meeting is open to anyone from the public. Town officials said there will be several other meetings during the design and construction phase to keep the community apprised of its progress.

Anyone with questions should contact Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov or Town Engineer William Maurer at wmaurer@trumbull-ct.gov.