Trumbull Community Women donated nonperishable food items and toiletries to the Mercy Learning Center food pantry in Bridgeport on Feb. 26.

Jane Ferreira, the president and CEO of Mercy, said that the needs of families in quarantine are great and the pantry receives continuous requests for essential items. Community Women also thanked the Trumbull-based Amazon distribution center for its support, which helped to make this substantial donation possible.