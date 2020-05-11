Committee plans for Trumbull’s reopening

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Committee plans for Trumbull’s reopening 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — A new committee has been formed to plan the reopening of Town Hall and other town facilities, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“As the time to reopen Town Hall and other government facilities grows closer, I am forming the Trumbull Government Operations Recovery Committee,” Tesoro said. “The purpose of this committee is to prepare a plan to reopen Town Hall and other town facilities in an orderly and safe manner for both our employees and the public.”

The committee is responsible for creating a return-to-work schedule for town employees, protocols for the use and care of gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment, rules on use of common areas, size and location of meetings and any other item to ensure a safe work environment, Tesoro said on Friday.

There also will be well-defined procedures for public meetings and participation in town meetings. The committee also will set guidelines for public activities, use of public spaces and all town-run programs.

All town departments are represented on the committee, which is co-chaired by Public Works Director George Estrada and Emergency Management Director Megan Murphy.

The town’s Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee also continues to work to develop community-wide recovery plans for the short-, intermediate- and long-term. The committee consists of town staff, Economic and Community Development Commission volunteers and other business and community officials.

With Gov. Ned Lamont’s recent announcement that some businesses can reopen on a limited basis May 20, and a second wave of reopenings scheduled for June 20, this committee is responsible for planning the phased reopening of businesses and commercial centers in town.

According to Tesoro, the committee will “assess unmet needs affecting individuals and businesses and will prioritize proposals, make recommendations to assist the community and seek funding to support needs.”

The Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee met in April; its next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 15. For more information on the work of the group, contact Rina Bakalar, Economic and Community Development Director at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov or 203-610-3899.