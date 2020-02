Come Out and Play program at Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, 1718 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will hold a program Come Out and Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come and join for a play dateand listen to music and play with some fun toys.

Ages 1 to 3, drop in.