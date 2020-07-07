Columbus abortion center closure leaves state with 8 clinics

COLUMBUS (AP) — One of three abortion clinics in Columbus will soon close its doors after nearly 50 years of operation, leaving Ohio with eight clinics.

Founder’s Women’s Health Center will close its doors this month after 47 years of service, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

Gabriel Mann, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio’s communications manager, said the closure is due to retirement and is not related to “any state actions, legislative or administrative.”

Mann said the clinic will close at the end of the month after completing care of its patients.

The clinic declined to issue a comment to the media.

Greater Columbus Right to Life was the first to announce the closure and sent out a letter from its executive director to supporters.

“This did not happen by accident or good fortune; it happened because we are doing good work in central Ohio,” Beth Vanderkooi wrote.