Columbus Zoo and Aquarium files appeal of accreditation loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it has filed its formal appeal of the loss of its most important accreditation and will retain the accreditation during the appeal process.
The zoo said Friday that the executive committee of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums must decide within 45 days to grant the zoo's request to appeal the decision of its accreditation commission. If granted, the zoo's appeal would be heard by the association's board of directors at its January meeting.