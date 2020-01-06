Colorado sheriff, FAA meet about mysterious drone sightings

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff is hosting a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials to talk about mysterious drone sightings in the northeastern part of the state and Nebraska.

Morgan County Sheriff David Martin was meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday after several reports of the nighttime flights at the end of December.

Authorities say the drones reportedly have 6-foot (1.8-meter) wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns hundreds of feet in the air in groups of six to 10. The FAA, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army Forces Command have said they do not have information about the aircraft. Sheriff's officials say it appears that no laws are being broken.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the agency will release a statement following the meeting.