Colorado's Gov. Polis says he would veto climate change bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he would veto a bill backed by fellow Democrats and making its way through the Legislature that is designed to enforce, through additional regulation, a state plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.

The wide-ranging bill, sponsored by Sens. Faith Winter and Dominick Moreno and Rep. Dominique Jackson, would direct the state Air Quality Control Commission to enact regulations to enforce the reduction of carbon emissions called for in the plan.