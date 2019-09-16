Colorado opera house expansion project deemed unfeasible

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A study has determined a proposed expansion of a Colorado opera house is not feasible.

The Aspen Daily News reports the study commissioned by the city of Aspen concluded the Wheeler Opera House project would be too costly and cause unacceptable interference with programming.

Consultants Theatre Projects and Keen Independent Research prepared the report for the city through four months of public outreach and market research.

The report says the financial and operational risks along with the impact on local goodwill outweigh possible benefits to the Aspen arts community.

Wheeler Executive Director Gena Buhler told the city council the projected $30 million development would be in addition to $20 million in upgrade and maintenance expenditures over the next 20 years.

The report suggests developing a cheaper, small community venue.

