Colorado lawmakers hear bill on doxing public health workers

DENVER (AP) — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado public health officials asked lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it unlawful to disseminate personal information that threatens the safety of health workers and their families.
Under current law, doxing or revealing personal information which poses an imminent or serious threat to law enforcement, human service workers or their families is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The proposed bill would add employees and contractors of the state, county or district public health agencies to the existing law.