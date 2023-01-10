Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vowed to work toward housing affordability, transition the state completely to renewable energy by 2040 and tackle high crime rates in an inauguration speech delivered on the windswept steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday.
Polis, a Democrat who in 2019 became the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S., moves into his second term after handily beating his Republican challenger alongside a blue wave in Colorado that increased Democrats majorities in both state legislative chambers.