Collins won't run for Senate or Georgia governor in 2022

Brett Davis/AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a favorite of former President Donald Trump, says he doesn't plan to run for governor or U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Collins’ announcement Monday makes it less likely there will be a top-drawer Republican primary challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp. In the separate U.S. Senate race, it could open the way for other Republicans who have been considering a run for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who will also be up for reelection in 2022.