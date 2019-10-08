College sells three properties on Reservoir Ave,.
Sacred Heart University’s sale of three Reservoir Avenue properies for a total of $6.3 million topped last week’s property transaction list. The transfers are reported each week to the Town Clerk’s office.
Last week’s sales:
39 Arrowhead Road: Fotios Bistolas to Joseph Rousso and Ashley Tavolacci, $450,000
2300 Reservoir Ave., 2250 Reservoir Ave., 2280 Reservoir Ave.: Sacred Heart University to Woodside Trumbull LLC/Reservoir Development Partners LLC, $6.3 million
43 Lobsterback Road: Mercedes Mullins to Robert Booth and Christine Booth, $597,000
116 Hurd Road: Nicole Falkowski and Brian Falkowski to Micah Weinstein and Rececca Redstone, $363,000
502 White Plains Road: Calvary Evangelical Free Church to Anna Gut Trumbull Real Estate LLC, $275,000
37 Smith Place: Edward Zigmund Kasper FKA to Vanessa Tirado, $358,000
157 Wendy Road: Michael Shapiro exec. and Evelyn Shapiro est. to Tania Curillo and Fasuto Plaza, $310,000
118 Beechwood Ave.: Stacy Pearson and Anne Marie Pearson to Timothy Sather and Jennifer Sather, $630,000.