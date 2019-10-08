College sells three properties on Reservoir Ave,.

Sacred Heart University’s sale of three Reservoir Avenue properies for a total of $6.3 million topped last week’s property transaction list. The transfers are reported each week to the Town Clerk’s office.

Last week’s sales:

39 Arrowhead Road: Fotios Bistolas to Joseph Rousso and Ashley Tavolacci, $450,000

2300 Reservoir Ave., 2250 Reservoir Ave., 2280 Reservoir Ave.: Sacred Heart University to Woodside Trumbull LLC/Reservoir Development Partners LLC, $6.3 million

43 Lobsterback Road: Mercedes Mullins to Robert Booth and Christine Booth, $597,000

116 Hurd Road: Nicole Falkowski and Brian Falkowski to Micah Weinstein and Rececca Redstone, $363,000

502 White Plains Road: Calvary Evangelical Free Church to Anna Gut Trumbull Real Estate LLC, $275,000

37 Smith Place: Edward Zigmund Kasper FKA to Vanessa Tirado, $358,000

157 Wendy Road: Michael Shapiro exec. and Evelyn Shapiro est. to Tania Curillo and Fasuto Plaza, $310,000

118 Beechwood Ave.: Stacy Pearson and Anne Marie Pearson to Timothy Sather and Jennifer Sather, $630,000.