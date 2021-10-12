College removes name of racist botanist from arboretum

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — A private college in Minnesota has renamed its arboretum that originally honored an 18th century Swiss botanist who has been lambasted for promoting racist scientific theory, school officials said Tuesday.

The popular greenspace at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities, has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized the system of classifying living things and divided them into the animal, plant and mineral kingdoms.