Cold snap disrupts vaccine shipments, clinics in Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A winter cold snap that led to rolling power outages has disrupted shipments of Kansas COVID-19 vaccine, canceled some immunization clinics and shrank the number of people being tested.
Dennis Kriesel, executive director of the Kansas Association of Local Health Departments, said vaccine shipments that were supposed to go out earlier this week were delayed again on Wednesday. He said state health officials hope that most facilities will receive their weekly allotment by Friday.