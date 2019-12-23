  • The Madison Middle School Code Club came in first place for the season in the Cyber Robotics Coding Competition. Six students represented Madison at the coding finals at the University of Bridgeport on Friday, Dec. 6. Pictured with club advisors Michaela Durand and Sarah Trotta are Peter Bahr, Owen LeClerc, Cole Galla, Parth Jain, Elsa Haakonsen and Vedanta Bhargava. Photo: Contributed Photo

    The Madison Middle School Code Club came in first place for the season in the Cyber Robotics Coding Competition. Six students represented Madison at the coding finals at the University of Bridgeport on Friday, Dec. 6. Pictured with club advisors Michaela Durand and Sarah Trotta are Peter Bahr, Owen LeClerc, Cole Galla, Parth Jain, Elsa Haakonsen and Vedanta Bhargava.

