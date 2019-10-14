The Coastal Chordsmen will present their annual show with a water theme, Splash!, including songs like Shenandoah and Loch Lomond, on Saturday Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at Madison Middle School, 4630 Madison Ave. UConn Extreme Measures, an acapella group from the University of Connecticut, will be special guests. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at tinyurl.com/chordsmensplash. The Chordsmen perform throughout the year for civic groups and nursing homes. Their most renown program is Singing Valentines every Feb. 14, in which tuxedoed quartets sing in Fairfield and New Haven Counties presenting a rose, chocolate lollypop and a card for each designated loved one. All fees raised help support scholarships and charities. For more information, call 203-816-0462.