The Coastal Chordsmen will perform at the Trumbull Library on Sunday, Dec. 1

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.

Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.

Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.

Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen

Jan. 12, Jack Lynn

Feb. 16, Nina, Etc.

Mar. 8, Keltic Kick

Mar. 22, Enzo Boscarino

Apr. 5, Stratford Sister Cities Chorus

Apr. 26, 3 p.m., Shoreline Ringers (note later start time)

May 17, Willie and Jan Nininger Band