ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel was found near a Florida fishing pier with its throttle engaged but no one inside, officials said.

The search for John Hayden, 63, was suspended around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews had searched more than 1,426 nautical miles, The Pensacola News Journal reported.