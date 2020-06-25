Coast Guard searching for missing tanker ship crewmember

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember of a tanker ship approximately 400 miles east off Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.

The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. A Coast Guard aircraft and two good Samaritan vessels are assisting in the search.

The Hellas Gladiator is headed to the Netherlands, the Virginian-Pilot reported. It sails under the flag of Malta.