Coast Guard crews search for missing diver off Florida coast

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — United States Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who went missing while diving off South Florida.

In a tweet, the agency said the 55-year-old man was reported missing Sunday night off of Deerfield Beach.

The Coast Guard said the man was diving about with a group from the commercial diving boat Lady Go Diver. The group surfaced after the dive, but the man did not.

The search is continuing on Monday by air and water. The Broward Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search.