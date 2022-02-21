Coal plant closures help reduce pollutants that cause haze

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Due in part to newly shuttered coal plants and modern industrial controls, state environmental officials expect significant reductions through 2028 in at least two major pollutants that haze up an otherwise clear Big Sky.
Myriad regulations and benefits exist for quality air, generally. But the state Department of Environmental Quality is required by a federal rule specifically to reduce the state’s haziest conditions and protect still-clear skies for certain mandated federal lands through 2064.