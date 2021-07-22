Co-conspirator of former Fall River mayor sentenced July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 9:55 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, right, with family and supporters by his side, tells his side of the story about his indictment during a press conference at the Fall River Government Center in Fall River, Mass. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. (Dave Souza/The Herald News of Fall River via AP, File) David Souza/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia talks in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. ( Stephan Savoia/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia talks to reporters during a press conference at the Fall River Government Center in Fall River, Mass. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. (Dave Souza/The Herald News of Fall River via AP, File) David Souza/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, center, arrives at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston. Correia, first elected at the age of 23 by touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted Friday, May 14, 2021, of stealing money from investors in his start-up to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling mill city. ( (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, File) Jessica Rinaldi/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — An associate of the recently convicted former mayor of Fall River has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to extort money from marijuana vendors.
Federal prosecutors said Hildegar Camara was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, including 18 months of home confinement. The 60-year-old Camara will also have to perform 150 hours of community service for each year of his probation.