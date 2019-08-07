Club News

Redefining Retirement

Women Redefining Retirement will next meet on Monday, Aug.12, at the Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford at 7 p.m. This month, the speaker will be Noelle DeGray from Young Living Essential Oils, who will talk about the different essential oils and their uses. She will have oils available for purchase. The club will be collecting school supplies to donate to a school district in need. Food donations will benefit the Milford Senior Center.

Fairfield Happiness Club

The next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. The club will meet Thursday, Aug.15, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free.

For further information e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or HappinessClub.com.

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. The following trips are planned. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.