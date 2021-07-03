Closed US Capitol is somber backdrop this Independence Day LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 10:29 a.m.
This June 30, 2021, photo shows the halls of the Capitol outside the Senate in Washington. The U.S. Capitol is still closed to most public visitors. It's the longest stretch ever that the building has been off-limits in its 200-plus year history.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As it has been for nearly 16 months, longer than any time in the nation’s history, the U.S. Capitol is closed to most public visitors.
The one-two punch of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered the Capitol’s doors in the spring of 2020 and the deadly insurrection by then-President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6 has left the icon of American democracy unopen to all but a select few.