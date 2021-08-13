Climate-fueled wildfires take toll on tropical Pacific isles CALEB JONES and VICTORIA MILKO, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 1:34 a.m.
1 of30 A Big Island firefighter puts out a blaze near Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Experts say wildfires in the Pacific islands are becoming larger and more common as drought conditions increase along with climate change. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Kumu Micah Kamohoalii drives toward smoke from a wildfire near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Fires on many islands in the Pacific burn large areas of land and are causing environmental damage from the mountaintops to the coral reefs. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
3 of30 Wildfires burn on the slopes of Mauna Kea near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
4 of30 Miki Brand's house is shown on Native Hawaiian homestead land near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Brand's property narrowly escaped flames from the state's largest-ever wildfire that scorched the area. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Native Hawaiian Mikiala Brand stands on her homestead property near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Brand's home narrowly escaped the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
6 of30 Kumu Micah Kamohoalii looks out at smoke from a wildfire near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
7 of30 A truck destroyed by fire sits on Joshua Kihe's property near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 A truck destroyed by fire sits on Joshua Kihe's property near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
9 of30 The burnt remains of Joshua Kihe's home is shown near Waimea, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The home was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
10 of30 Vehicles destroyed by a wildfire sit on Joshua Kihe's property near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Motorcycles and an ATV destroyed by wildfire sit on Joshua Kihe's property near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
12 of30 A coffee mug sits among the burnt remains of Joshua Kihe's home near Waimea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The home was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
13 of30 Lights from Waimea, Hawaii, shine in the distance as wildfires burn in the area on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 A car drives past a fire hazard sign in Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
15 of30 A car drives by a burnt roadside sign that says, "Please Prevent Fires, Mahalo," on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Waimea, Hawaii. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
16 of30 A dry creek bed is shown as wildfires burn in Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 A field of dry grass is shown near Waimea, Hawaii, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
18 of30 A truck drives into Waikoloa Village as wildfires burn in the distance on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire and the village of about 7,000 people narrowly escaped the blaze. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
19 of30 Waikoloa Village is shown on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire and the village of about 7,000 people narrowly escaped the blaze. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 A U.S Army firefighter sprays water on a hot spot near Waimea, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region was scorched by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
21 of30 Linda Hunt, who works at a stable in Waikoloa Village, carries horse feed out of a corral on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
22 of30 Dried grass is shown near Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A Big Island firefighter puts out a blaze near Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
24 of30 A Big Island firefighter puts out a blaze near Waimea, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
25 of30 A charred goat skull lays amid ashes from a wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Wild goats stand amid ashes from a wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
27 of30 A fire official drives through a dry field after a wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Waimea, Hawaii. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
28 of30 Hawaii's Mauna Kea, where a large wildfire burned last week, is shown on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A U.S Army fire official walks along a section of burned grassland near Waimea, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30 A couple walks on a beach near Waimea, Hawaii, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The area was scorched by the state's largest ever wildfire. Wildfires in the Pacific Islands are becoming more common as drought conditions increase along with climate change. Fires on many islands in the Pacific burn a proportion of land equal to fires in U.S. Western states and the blazes are causing a cascading effect of environmental damage that impacts island communities that rely on the local ecosystems. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
WAIMEA, Hawaii (AP) — A metal roof sits atop the burned remains of a homestead on the once-lush slopes of Hawaii's Mauna Kea — a dormant volcano and the state's tallest peak — charred cars and motorcycles strewn about as wind-whipped sand and ash blast the scorched landscape.
Generations of Kumu Micah Kamohoalii's family have lived on these lands reserved for Native Hawaiians, and his cousin owns this house destroyed by the state's largest-ever wildfire.
