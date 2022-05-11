Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 9:49 a.m.
The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday.
The U.N. desertification agency, which is currently hosting a conference of parties in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, estimates that roughly one third of the world's population — 2.3 billion people — is already facing water scarcity, with that number expected to double by 2050.
Written By
WANJOHI KABUKURU