Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament Oct. 11, 2021 Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 8:20 a.m.
1 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. A sign reads "This road is dead". The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection by pulling a boat on the street near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 An activist chained himself to a tube while protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.
The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other activists walked to another nearby intersection and began sitting or lying down in the road as police looked on.