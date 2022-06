This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High School’s Class of 2022 graduated Thursday evening. According to officials at the high school, 562 students were expected to graduate this year.

The top students for the Class of 2022 are Valedictorian, Pranav M. Kodakara, and Salutatorian, Yash Y. Permalla.

Kodakara is the co-president of both Trumbull’s Model Congress and the National Honor Society and a captain of the Trumbull Math Team.

He is also the class treasurer and executive board member for Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics Honor Society), and he is a member of the English, Spanish, and Rho Kappa Honor Societies. He is also an active participant of Trumbull’s national finalist “We the People” team and FTC Robotics team Robolution, which qualified for the World Championship in 2022.

Kodakara plans on attending the University of Michigan in the fall and majoring in engineering.

Permalla is co-captain of the Math Team, an executive board member of Model Congress, and the lead programmer of a local FTC robotics team, Robolution. Additionally, he is a participant on the Trumbull High We the People team, and has played clarinet in the THS Golden Eagle Marching Band for the past three years.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics Honor Society), Tri-M Music Honor Society, Rho Kappa (Social Studies Honor Society), National English Honor Society, and the treasurer of the French Honor Society.

Permalla plans on studying electrical engineering and applied mathematics at Johns Hopkins University in the fall.