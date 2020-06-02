https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Civilian-dies-in-construction-accident-on-Fort-15312130.php
Civilian dies in construction accident on Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) — A construction crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood has claimed the life of a civilian.
The fort's public affairs office said in a news release that the accident happened around 2 p.m. and that emergency crews responded minutes later. The worker died around 3:30 p.m. at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.
The post has not released his identity. A second civilian on site suffered minor injuries.
The death is under investigation.
