City that never sleeps signing up for midnight vaccinations

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers are rushing to sign up for late-night COVID-19 vaccination slots as the city ramps up efforts to get people inoculated against the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

Midnight-to-4 a.m. appointments at the two, 24-hour vaccination sites the city has set up so far were quickly snapped up, de Blasio said at his daily coronavirus briefing. “So you can see New Yorkers are going to take advantage of this,” the mayor said. “The city that never sleeps, people are immediately grabbing those opportunities to get vaccinated.”