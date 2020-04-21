City public meeting 'Zoom-bombed' with images of child abuse

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (AP) — A Connecticut city's public Zoom meeting was interrupted by a person showing material depicting child abuse, throwing council members into a fit about how to secure meetings going forward.

Participants in Monday’s videoconference before the New Haven Board of Alders were stunned and disgusted by the display, the New Haven Register reported.

Alder Adam Marchand, D-25, wrote in the meetings chat asking his colleagues to remain calm to prevent the intrusion from hindering the democratic process.

City spokesman Gage Frank suggested in the Zoom chat a new password be used for the meeting, but Board Majority Leader Richard Furlow, D-27, contested that a password on a public meeting is not a feasible solution.

The Register reported that anonymous users disrupting meetings with vulgar displays have been dubbed “Zoom-bombing.”

A New York juvenile was arrested and charged earlier this month for disrupting a virtual classroom with obscene gestures and language.