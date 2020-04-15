City, firefighters' union buys thousands of face masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence and the city's firefighters' union have collaborated to buy 34,000 N95 face masks for first responders and frontline city staff dealing directly with the public to protect them from exposure to the coronavirus.

About 8,000 masks have already been distributed and the others are on the way, according to the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“We have closely been monitoring our staff needs during this time and I am glad that we are able to provide these critical employees with the tools necessary to protect themselves and others during this time,” Elorza said.

“This partnership with the city to provide personal protective equipment is another example of what labor and management can accomplish when we work together,” said Lt. Derek Silva, president of IAFF Local 799.

Firefighters are already required to wear masks and gloves when responding to calls.

As of Tuesday, Rhode Island had more than 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 80 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.