Cinderella Saint Peter's dancing on boulevard in Jersey City TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 6 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter's University is so small, one could motor down John F. Kennedy Boulevard and drive right past it without noticing.
A pedestrian walkway bears the name of the Jesuit-run school, but it's easy to miss the 5-foot letters amid an urban forest of apartment buildings, storefronts and duplexes in the state's second-most-populous city.