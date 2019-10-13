Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue

CINCINNATI (AP) — The plan for a statue of a Cincinnati civil rights leader is in progress.

The Woman's City Club is behind the effort unveiled Friday to honor civil rights leader Marian Spencer with a statue of her in Cincinnati.

Spencer died in July at the age of 99. She was the first African American woman to be elected to City Council and first woman to head the city's chapter of the NAACP.

Committee Chair Alice Schneider says this statue will stand as "a model for adults but especially for children."

Organizers are trying to raise $125,000 for the sculpture and are aiming for an unveiling on what would have been Spencer's 100th birthday in June 2020.