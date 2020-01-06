Christmas tree disposal

The Town does not pick up live Christmas trees curbside. They should be taken by your trash hauler, or they can be brought by the homeowner to the TEaM Transfer Station on Spring Hill Road.

Trumbull residents may bring live Christmas trees to the TEaM Transfer Station on Spring Hill Road for free disposal.

Note that trees should not be in plastic bags and all decorations such as tinsel, ornaments and lights must be removed.

Alternatively, you can directly contact your residential trash hauler to ask if arrangements can be made through them for curbside pick-up.