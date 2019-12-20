Christmas services announced at local churches

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., in Trumbull, across the street from City Line Florist, will hold its annual Children’s Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9:30 s.m. The children of the congregation will present The Carols of Christmas, which will highlight both familiar and not-quite-as familiar carols.

From 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., there will be activities, including a craft and snacks for children ages 3-12.

Pre-registration and attendance at the worship service is not required to participate in the children’s activities for which parents are invited to stay.

Call 203-378-1270 for more information or visit ChristRedeemerCT.org.

Trinity Episcopal Church

Christmas Services at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Nichols will be held on Christmas Eve, with Festival Family Eucharist at 5 p.m., with choir and trumpet. Christmas Day, Holy Eucharist with carols and homily at 11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church is the white church with blue doors. All are welcome. Trinity is an accessible building; for more information, call 203-375-1503.

Christ Church Trumbull

Christ Church Trumbull, 5170 Madison Ave., will hold their Christmas Eve Choral Eurcharist service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All are welcome.

Unity Hill United Church of Christ

Christmas Eve Services will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, to celebrate the Birth of Christ. Two services will be held; at 5 p.m, will be the Family Service and at 11 p.m., will be the Candlelight Service with holy communion and a garden of memorial poinsettias.

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church invites the members of the community to its Christmas worship services. The Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m., has a theme of God So Loved the World. The joyful worship includes singing traditional carols, hearing a message of eternal hope, and an invitation to have a hygge life. Christmas festivities continue on Christmas Day with worship at 9:30 a.m., which will also include traditional carols.

Christ Redeemer is located at 2975 Nichols Ave., in Trumbull, across the street from City Line Florist.

