Christmas Eve and Santa

Christmas Eve and Santa at Christ Church Christmas Eve and Santa at Christ Church Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Christmas Eve and Santa 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

There's something special happening at Christ Church Trumbull on Christmas Eve.

Before delivering gifts to the childen of the world, Santa Claus will be receiving communion at Christ Church, 5170 Madison Ave. Join to celebrate the birth of Jesus and the joy of the Christmas season at the festive choral eucharist service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.