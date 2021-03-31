Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue' JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 8:22 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year.
The magazine revealed the cover Wednesday of the annual issue, which hits newsstands Friday.
